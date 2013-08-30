Lagos assembly begins scrutiny of 2017 budget

The Lagos State Assembly has directed all its standing committees to urgently work on the 2017 proposed budget estimates for the state by inviting Ministries, Departments and Agencies to come and defend their allocations in the proposal.

The resolution followed the first and second reading of the budget proposal presented to the House by Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The lawmakers who took turns to debate the components of the appropriation bill expressed satisfaction with the estimates saying that government's proposal to spend more on capital projects indicated its sensitivity to the plight of the people.

In his contribution, the Chairman House committee on Public Accounts for Local Governments, Prince Bisi Yusuff viewed that the budget proposal would address the challenges of unemployment.

However, the Chief Whip, Mr. Rotimi Abiru expressed reservation over the possibility of the seventy percent Internally Generated Revenue envisaged in the proposed budget.

The Speaker, Chief Mudashiru Obasa directed the committees to report their findings to the House committee on Budget and Economic Planning within two weeks.

Obasa also allayed fears over the debt profile of Lagos stressing that the state was capable of servicing the loans.