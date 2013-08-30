President Buhari orders probe of alleged corrupt govt officials
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that any top official of government accused of corrupt practice should be investigated and if found liable would face the music.
The directive to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice followed media reports of various allegations of corruption against some top officials of the present administration.
This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Sheu.