FG begins payment of monthly stipends to poor people

(January 3, 2017) Another campaign promise of President Muhammadu Buhari is being made good as the federal government has commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly stipend to the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes, SIP.

In the first batch of payment that began last week, nine states would be covered, and many of the beneficiaries have already reported receiving their first payments by Friday last week, December 30, 2016.

This was contained in a statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President.

“Funds for the commencement of the payments in four states were released last week to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) – the platform that hosts and validates payments for all government’s social intervention programmes. Funds for another set of five states to complete the first batch of nine states would follow soon,” the statement read.

“Though the sequence for the payment of the money would be operationally managed by NIBSS, beneficiaries in Borno, Kwara and Bauchi States have started receiving the money. The other states in the first batch to commence the CCT payments are Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti States.

“The nine pilot states were chosen because they have an existing Social Register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest Nigerians through a tried and tested community based targeting (CBT) method working with the World Bank.

“However other states have already begun developing their Social Registers and would be included in subsequent phases of the CCT implementation.

“Beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer of the Federal Government would be mined from the Social Register, initially developed by 8 States through a direct engagement with the World Bank.

“Those states are featured in the first batch, with the added inclusion of Borno States where a validated list of IDPS were compiled in addition to the Social Register which is expected to go round the country.”

Akande also revealed that the CBT process has been adopted for developing the Social Register in the other States around the country, for transparency, objectivity and credibility in the selection of the poorest and most vulnerable beneficiaries for the programme adding that the Federal Government will commence community mobilization for the creation of the Register in more States to expand the scope and reach of the CCT across the country.

The Programme is part of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s Social Investment Programmes (SIP) for which N500 billion was appropriated in the 2016 Budget.