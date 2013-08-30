Lagos assembly partners RTEAN to boost tourism

(January 22, 2017) The Lagos State Assembly has promised to partner with the state branch of Road Transport Employers’ of Nigeria, RTEAN, to boost tourism ahead of the Lagos at 50 celebrations this year.

Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Desmond Elliot disclosed this when he led members of the committee on a courtesy visit to RTEAN, Lagos State Secretariat in continuation of oversight function to Badagry, Epe and Akodo resort centre.

The lawmaker said “Transportation is key to tourism because tourists need to be transported from one point to the other”. He said the Committee decided to acknowledge the importance of RTEAN in the State, especially now that “Lagos at 50 celebrations is nearer”.

Welcoming the lawmakers, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, the State Chairman of RTEAN applauded the committee saying, it was the first time any arm of government or its agencies deemed it necessary to visit its secretariat.

“We have never been recognised except during elections because we have 20,000 members that are eligible voters in Lagos State”, he said.

He added that RTEAN was ready in any way possible to support the government and its policies but was quick to complain that they were officially given 52 garages in six local government areas and local council development areas in the State but none was operational.

A member of the Committee, Mr. Victor Akande said, “Transportation cuts across other committees of the House, so we need your assistance and collaboration, we will in turn come together to assist you”.

Other committee members on the visit were Mr. Solaja-Saka Nurudeen, Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Mr. Fatai Oluwa and Mr.. Jude Idimogu who commended Lagos RTEAN leadership for being organised and coordinated.

Elliot promised that they will communicate the challenges of RTEAN to the House leadership which will assist to communicate the plights to appropriate quarters for necessary action.