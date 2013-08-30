Lagos govt moves to boost electricity supply

(February 16, 2014) The pooling of resources and commitment by all stakeholders in the power value chain have been identified as a sustainable solution to the problem of electricity supply in the country. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode made this submission in Alausa Ikeja, after receiving the report of the Lagos Embedded Power Technical Committee comprising stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Governor Ambode also made known his administration’s plan to generate 3,000 mega watts of electricity within the next three to seven years.

Identifying transmission as the main issue hindering uninterrupted power supply in the country, Governor Ambode expressed the belief that if Lagos could successfully overcome the challenge, it would be technically resolved nationwide.

On a plan to generate 3,000 mega watts of electricity, the Governor said this would be done through accelerated deployment of the various embedded power plants in strategic locations in the state while the generated mega watts would be distributed off the national grid with the support of the two distribution companies in the State.

Governor Ambode said the State would provide the necessary infrastructural and legal support to the distribution companies,

Explaining that his administration’s intervention was to ensure energy security, Mr. Ambode informed that 32 communities in the Badagry axis which have been without electricity for the past 16 years would be connected in the next twenty-one days.

In a chat with newsmen after the presentation, The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Wale Oluwo said the recommendations of the committee was in five major areas cutting across the entire power sector value chain.

Mr Oluwo said the state government would set up an enforcement unit to tackle those by-passing meters and vandals as well as ensure that all meters are pre-paid.

Speaking on behalf of the committee members, the Chairman Eko Distribution Company, Mr Charles Momoh, commended the state government for the initiative which he said would guarantee sustainable supply of electricity.