(March 12, 2017) Journalists in the country have been advised to embrace life insurance as a protection against unforeseen situations. The advice was given in Ikeja during a tributes session organised by the Lagos Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, for three journalists who died recently.

The late journalists are Mr. Kayode Atofolaki of the New Nigerian Newspapers who died during a brief illness, Mr. Segun Agbolade who was knocked down in Apapa Lagos by a tanker and a former Managing Director of Daily Times, Dr Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo knocked down also by a vehicle while running away from armed robbers alond llesha-Akure road.

In a tribute, the Chairman of the Lagos Council of the union, Mr. Deji Elumoye described the deceased men as hardworking and thorough bred journalists.

Mr Elumoye, said it was regrettable that the council lost three colleagues.

“It is a great loss to the practice of journalism and the country as a whole would miss their contributions especially on the floor of the house and during programmes and activities of the state council,” Elumoye said.

Elumoye said the union would continue to support the widows and the children of the deceased, especially their education.

He said already the families of Atofolaki and Agbolade had received N100, 000 cheque each.

A former Chairman of the state council, Alhaji Wahab Oba, urged members to buy into the idea of the insurance scheme because of the nature of the job.

Oba donated a sum of money for the families of the deceased and the insurance scheme of the NUJ.

A former Chairman of the council, Mr Dele Odebiyi, described Adinoyi-Ojo as a humble fellow and a brilliant journalist he worked with in Daily Times.

He described the deceased as a brilliant journalist.

A former Chairman of Lagos council of NUJ, Mr Lanre Arogundade, described the deceased as seasoned journalists who performed excellently well during their life time.

He said Agbolade was a humour merchant, who combined journalism with music and entertainment.